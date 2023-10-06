TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down NB I-75 in Miami County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Piqua, northbound lanes on Interstate 75 are currently closed near County Road 25 A due to a multi-vehicle crash. At least three vehicles are involved, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Minor injuries have been reported.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

