Woman shot, killed in Ohio; 18-year-old man arrested on murder charges

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Dawn Road on initial reports of a shooting, a Cincinnati Police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman identified as Hannah Leath-Smith, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati fire personnel determined she was dead at the scene, according to the spokesperson.

Officers arrested Jakari Thompson, 18, and charged him with murder.

He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail, according to online jail records.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Jakair Thompson Mugshot Photo credit to Cincinnati Police Department (Cincinnati Police Department)

Hannah Leath-Smith Photo credit to Cincinnati Police Department (Cincinnati Police Department)

