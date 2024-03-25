State And Regional

Woman dies after falling out of moving vehicle on Ohio interstate

By WHIO Staff
CLEVELAND — A woman was found dead on an Ohio interstate Sunday morning, Cleveland TV stations WOIO-19 and WKYC-3 reported.

Around 12:04 a.m., Cleveland police responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on I-90 near W. 44th Street in West Cleveland.

Officers located the woman’s body when they arrived on scene.

Police said the woman fell out of a moving vehicle for “reasons yet to be determined,” both stations reported.

Police did not release any further information as the investigation is ongoing.

