Woman dead, man flown to hospital following head-on crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash late Thursday afternoon in Clinton County.

State troopers and medics were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. to State Route 73 near milepost 16 in Green Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on State Route 73 when it went left of center and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse head-on.

Brandy Cox, 43, of Hillsboro, was the driver of the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

David Wiseman, 42, of New Vienna, drove the Chevrolet. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital from Clinton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Route 73 has reopened after being closed during the investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Department, and the Clinton Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

