UPDATE: ‘We are experiencing a major power outage;’ At least 1,000 reported in Wayne Cty.

WAYNE COUNTY (IN) — UPDATE @ 9:45

Richmond City Schools is dismissing students early due to the major power outage across Richmond.

All 7th - 12th-grade bus riders will be taken home on school buses, and all Pre-K- 6th-grade students will need to be picked up by a parent or guardian, according to a statement from the school.

“I just received an update from RP&L. They continue to investigate this outage, as it did not originate from within RP&L structure,” Mayor Snow wrote on social media. “RP&L is slowly restoring power to the city, however, it will happen over stages and take some time throughout the day.”

He warned people to be cautious as they navigate traffic this morning, temporary stop signs will be set up at intersections without power.

“Power is back up at some polling locations, and those without power are working to accept provisional ballots,” Mayor Snow said, “Wayne County Clerk, Debra Berry, is determining at this time whether the polls need to be open later than planned to accommodate for lost time.”

The Richmond Power and Light outage map shows just under 2000 reported outages at this time.

UPDATE @ 9:15 a.m.

The mayor of Richmond, Indiana said the city is experiencing a major power outage Tuesday morning.

At least 4,400 Richmond Power and Light customers are without power and it’s affecting areas outside Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Power and Light outage map.

The number was over 12,000 at one point this morning.

“We are experiencing a major power outage,” Mayor Snow wrote on social media. “I have been in contact with RP&L, and upon their inspection, they’ve informed me this is not an issue caused by our local power agency. This is a major transmission issue, and it appears as though other power agencies in surrounding cities have also lost power.”

He said power is out south past Richmond, and east into Ohio.

“I am working with RP&L, our Police Department, and our Street Department to keep traffic moving safely,” he said.

-INITIAL STORY-

Thousands of people are without power in Wayne Tuesday morning.

At least 6,100 Richmond Power and Light customers are without power and it’s affecting areas outside Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Power and Light outage map.

“This is a regional outage. Centerville, Liberty, and Hagerstown and other areas are experiencing outages as well,” the company wrote on social media. “We are working to restore as quickly and safely as possible.”

Richmond Power and Light said they are “experiencing a widespread outage,” and crews are accessing.

This is also affecting Richmond City Schools.

“All RCS schools will stay in their buildings for the next 30 minutes to afford RPL the opportunity to address our countywide power outage,” the school wrote on social media.”

They said if power is not restored, they would begin measures to possibly dismiss students early.

