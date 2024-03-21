WATCH: Body cam video show police arresting man accused of rape, breaking into Butler Cty. home

MONROE — Body camera video shows the moment police arrested accused of breaking into a Butler County home and attempted to rape a woman.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of breaking into Butler County house, attempting to rape resident

News Center 7 previously reported that Achyut Dhimal was arrested Monday, Feb. 26, and has been charged with attempted rape, abduction, and aggravated burglary.

Dhimal allegedly entered a house on Meadowlark Lane and found a female inside a bedroom in the basement, according to Monroe Police.

Video obtained from our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati shows three different angles when police rushed into a home on Meadowlark Lane.

“Hey, put the gun down. Put the gun down. Put it down now!” officers shouted.

This happened late last month.

Dhimal is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

We will continue to follow this story.





