Suspect in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman near OSU charged, is under guard

COLUMBUS — A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 77-year-old woman near Ohio State University last weekend has been charged and is under guard at a hospital in Georgia, our news partner WBNS in Columbus is (10tv.com) reporting.

The suspect is 28-year-old Michael Brooks, identified by Columbus Division of Police as the person they believe is responsible for the death of Emily Foster.

Police were dispatched to a home in the University District just before 3:56 p.m. on Sept. 9. A neighbor called 911 saying she heard Foster on the phone asking for help, then the neighbor found Foster dead in her condo.

Police tell WBNS that Brooks is in a Georgia hospital after having suffered injuries in an unrelated incident.

Thursday evening, the Columbus Division of Police posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that “authorities in Georgia have arrested a suspect responsible for the Sept. 9, 2023, fatal stabbing that occurred on Iuka Ave. in the University District. Michael Brooks II is currently hospitalized for injuries sustained in an unrelated incident”:

He will be served an arrest warrant on a charge of murder once he is released from medical care. Brooks is being guarded by law enforcement at the hospital, according to Columbus police.

Ohio State students said they were corned about the lack of communication from the university about the incident, which occurred right after Ohio State’s game against Youngstown State.

Thursday, the university announced new safety measures to address crime near campus, OSU officials said they also plan to work with the city of Columbus to increase off-campus police patrols during the school year.









