Woman dead after stabbing near OSU campus Saturday

COLUMBUS — A 77-year-old woman has died after a stabbing near The Ohio State University’s campus Saturday afternoon, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10.

The Columbus Police Division said officers were called just before 4 p.m., to the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue after they received reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found Emily Foster suffering from a stab wound, the station said.

Firefights on scene pronounced her dead at 4:01 p.m.

Information on potential suspects has not been released at this time, the station said.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

