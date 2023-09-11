University of Dayton students placing flags on campus in tribute to 9/11 victims today

DAYTON — Students at the University of Dayton are honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks today.
Members of UD’s Student Government Association and ROTC placed 2,977 flags in Central Mall near Kennedy Union, according to a university spokesperson.
They started placing the flags on campus at 6 a.m. this morning.
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott was there when the flags were being placed.
There will be numerous memorials across the Miami Valley today to honor those who died 22 years ago in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
