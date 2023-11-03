State officials declare November as “Hire-a-Veteran” month

OHIO — This month, employers throughout Ohio are encouraged to consider veterans during the hiring process.

Multiple state officials gathered to declare November as “Hire-a-Veteran” month, according to a spokesperson from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“Military veterans have selflessly served our state and nation to protect our freedoms both at home and abroad. We want to encourage veterans to call Ohio home after their service is over, and we have services and supports for them at OhioMeansJobs.com and at the Department of Veterans Services to help them succeed,” DeWine said.

Ohio has the fifth-largest population of veterans and service members in the country, being home to nearly 700,000, the spokesperson said.

More than 8,000 Ohio employers are currently listed on the “Military-Friendly Employer Registry” at OhioMeansJobs.com. To view the registry, click on “For Job Seekers” and then “Military Service.”

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) will offer incentives for employers who hire veterans through the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit program and On-the-Job Training program, the spokesperson said.

“If you’re an employer looking to build your workforce, we hope you’ll consider hiring veterans. Veterans are loyal, dependable, and they’re great at working on a team. They bring tremendous strengths and skills to any organization,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said.

The Ohio Department of Veteran Services (ODVS) Workforce Team offers services to employers interested in hiring veterans, specifically on how to recruit, hire, manage, and retain them.

“With the increasing demand for talent in the workforce, it is important that Ohio’s employers understand and appreciate the unique skills that veterans bring to the success of their business. Our Veterans Workforce Team offers training on military culture and how to relate military experience to the needs in their industry. Anytime is a great time to hire a veteran, especially now,” ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst said.

