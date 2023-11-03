House fire sends plumes of smoke into sky in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Several firefighters and officers responded after a house fire sent plumes of smoke into the sky in Shelby County late Thursday night.

Sidney firefighters and officers were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Main Street on initial reports of a house, according to scanner traffic.

Video and photos sent by an iWitness 7 viewer show plumes of smoke in the sky as firefighters were battling the fire.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Sidney Fire Department but could not get any additional information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

N Main Street Fire- Shelby County Photo contributed by iWitness7 Reporter

