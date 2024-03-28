Red’s Opening Day in full swing, new ball game menu rolled out for 2024 season

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is the place to be today, with the city’s unofficial holiday already kicking off at Great American Ball Park.

News Center 7′s is in Cincinnati for Red’s Opening Day and is bringing you along with him to try the new ball game menu on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Red’s Opening Day is already in full swing, and this year’s ball game menu is what we are talking about today.

Xavier Hershovitz got to try four of the new menu items, the Bratter Up, the Loaded Nacho Burger, The Big Red Dog, and the Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.

The festivities planned for today include a block party at the banks from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade at noon.

The Gates at Great American Ball Park will open at 2:10 p.m. and pre-game ceremonies will start around 3:30 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will throw the first pitch of the 2024 Season against the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m.





