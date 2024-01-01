Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Ohio; Jackpot over $800 million

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — No one claimed the Powerball jackpot Saturday, but one Ohioan is now a millionaire.

>>Powerball: Jackpot rises to $810 million

The lucky Powerball ticket was at Marathon gas station in Highland Heights, the Ohio Lottery announced.

That winner got five matching numbers but not the Powerball number.

Winning tickets were also sold in Colorado, New York, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The lucky numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 10, 11, 26, 27, and 34 with Powerball 7.

These were the full list of winners in the state, according to the Ohio Lottery:

$1 million prize: 1 winner

50,000 prize: 1 winner

$400 prize: 85 winners

$100 prize: 175 winners

$28 prize: 2,277 winners

$16 prize: 22,677 winners

$7 prize: 5,052 winners

$4 prize: 54,402 winners

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $810 million, the fifth-largest amount in the promotion’s history.

The next drawing is tonight.

We will have the numbers live on WHIO TV Tonight at 11 p.m. here on Channel 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group