PEPPER PIKE — A Northeast Ohio driver was arrested early on New Year’s Day after crashing into two police cruisers.

Officers from the Pepper Pike Police Department were investigating a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 271 when another vehicle traveling lost control.

The department wrote on social media that the out-of-control vehicle struck two police cruisers and another vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.

The driver submitted to a breath test and registered a .192% BAC, the department said. Officers arrested the driver for OVI and Improper Handling of a Firearm.

No injuries were reported.

OVI driver crashes into 2 Ohio police cruisers on New Year's Day

OVI driver crashes into 2 Ohio police cruisers on New Year’s Day Photos contributed by Pepper Pike Police Department Facebook page (Courtesy of Pepper Pike Police Department)





