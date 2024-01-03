OVI driver crashes into 2 Ohio police cruisers on New Year’s Day

PEPPER PIKE — A Northeast Ohio driver was arrested early on New Year’s Day after crashing into two police cruisers.
Officers from the Pepper Pike Police Department were investigating a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 271 when another vehicle traveling lost control.
The department wrote on social media that the out-of-control vehicle struck two police cruisers and another vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck.
The driver submitted to a breath test and registered a .192% BAC, the department said. Officers arrested the driver for OVI and Improper Handling of a Firearm.
No injuries were reported.
