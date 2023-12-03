Ohio synagogue evacuated after bomb threat Saturday

LUCAS COUNTY — A bomb threat forced a synagogue in Ohio to evacuate on Saturday morning, Toledo TV stations WTOL11 and 13abc reported.

The threat occurred around 10:15 a.m. when people were gathered for Shabbat services at the Congregation B’nai Israel in Lucas County, WTOL11 reported.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo said a text message was sent to a crisis line and received by regional dispatch, claiming someone was on their way to the synagogue with a pipe bomb in a backpack, both stations reported.

The synagogue was evacuated as soon as they learned about the threat.

The Sylvania YMCA/JCC was also evacuated as it is on the same property and is adjacent to the synagogue, WTOL11 reported.

The threat comes one day after Toledo-area Jewish community members expressed concerns about a rise in antisemitism to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, 13abc reported.

While in Toledo, DeWine also spoke with Muslim community members about Islamophobia, 13abc reported.

The FBI and local law enforcement do not know who made this threat but are investigating.

