Ohio school district to lay off 80 employees for upcoming school year

MT. HEALTHY — An Ohio school district says it will be laying off dozens of staff members for the 2024-2025 school year.

Eighty employees at Mt. Healthy City Schools in Hamilton County will be laid off. That number includes 67 teachers, nine administrators, and four exempt staff positions, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The district said the layoffs are necessary to ensure the long-term stability of its educational programs and services.

“The district remains committed to supporting our employees throughout the transition,” Superintendent Dr. Valerie Hawkins said.

As WCPO reported, the district plans to honor the laid-off employees’ contacts by paying them throughout their “designated period.”

The announcement was made early to give teachers time to find other employment. The district said it’s communicating with other districts for potential job opportunities for impacted employees.

