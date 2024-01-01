Ohio police officer suffers medical emergency, dies on duty New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer died on duty on New Year’s Day, according to Cleveland TV station WJW-8 and our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

>> 1 dead after New Year’s Day crash in Preble County

Early on New Year’s Day, the officer suffered from an apparent medical emergency at the department’s Fifth District headquarters, both stations reported.

He was transported to University Hospitals and was pronounced dead, WOIO-19 reported.

The officer’s name has not been released, both stations reported.

WJW-8 was told the officer served in the Cleveland Police Department for a long time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

©2024 Cox Media Group