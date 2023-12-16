Ohio police officer granted permission to purchase longtime K-9 partner

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio police officer learned that his K-9 partner will now belong to his family, according to Cleveland TV stations WEWS-5 and WOIO-19.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Shaker Heights City Council held a special meeting to consider the sale of police dog Igor, under some conditions, WOIO reported.

City council members unanimously voted to allow the Hagan family to purchase K-9 Igor. Hagan was able to reunite with Igor that same day.

This decision follows the family and community’s fight to keep the K-9 with his handler, both stations reported.

Officer Chad Hagan worked for the Shaker Heights Police Department as a police officer for eight years and handler of K-9 Igor for five and a half years.

Last month, he accepted a job at the Berea Police Department around Thanksgiving, both stations reported.

While he submitted his two-week notice, he requested to take six-year-old Igor home, due to his age, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Hagan offered $10,000 to retire Igor, but the city asked Hagan and Igor to stay with the department for two more years, and then Igor could retire, WEWS reported.

Both stations reported that the city said Igor was still healthy and capable of working.

The chief allegedly said Igor would be passed to another handler. At this time, Igor was taken to a police dog kennel for two weeks, both stations reported.

Both stations report the Hagan family was the only home Igor ever knew.

Hagan will have to pay $16,500 to replace Igor and train the new dog and its new handler through a police dog kennel, WOIO reported.

It is not clear how much Igor will cost Hagan.

