Ohio man pleads guilty, sentenced for multiple rape, gross sexual imposition charges

LICKING COUNTY — An Ohio man received his sentence after pleading guilty to rape charges on Monday, April 1, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

Bradley Klinkhammer, 35, of Pataskala, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for six counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Licking County Prosecuting Attorney Jenny Wells.

>> Driver found passed out behind wheel of car after Miamisburg crash

Klinkhammer’s sentencing comes about 10 months after the Licking County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child sexual abuse.

On June 2, 2023, the 10-year-old victim was interviewed at a child advocacy center.

The victim said Klinkhammer had been sexually abusing them for a year, WBNS-10 reported.

Klinkhammer pleaded guilty, which “saved the victim for having to testify about the sexual abuse that had been ongoing,” Well said in a statement.

If Klinkhammer is released from prison, he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, WBNS-10 reported.





©2024 Cox Media Group