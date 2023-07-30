Ohio man arrested after being wanted for alleged sex crime

LIMA — An Ohio man is in custody by the U.S. Marshals after a warrant for his arrest.

Carl Mollett, 32, of Lima, is facing three felony charges including Gross Sexual Imposition in Franklin County, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

They learned the suspect was inside a residence in the 4900 block of NE 14th Street in Des Moines and he then barricaded himself inside after initial contact with officers.

Mutual aid was requested from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to take him safely into custody.

“The safety of the community is the utmost concern of our task force when we are attempting to arrest fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “A collaborative effort between federal and local law enforcement resulted in the arrest of this fugitive.”

Mollett is currently in the Allen County jail and awaits his court appearance and future extradition back to Franklin County.

