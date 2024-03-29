Ohio high school student arrested, accused of putting recording device in bathroom

ANDERSON TWP., Hamilton County — An Ohio high school student was arrested after being accused of inappropriately recording people in the bathroom, our media partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The Anderson High School student allegedly placed a cellphone that was recording in a bathroom vent.

>> Mother hit by truck after chasing after daughter who ran into Logan County road

Officials said a student noticed the device and took it down. The student who allegedly placed the device then confronted the student who removed it, WCPO-9 reported.

In a statement, Forest Hills School District said school administrators, district leadership, and school resource officers, began investigating the allegations Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation, WCPO-9 reported.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with voyeurism on Thursday.

“Keeping students safe is of the utmost importance, and FHSD works quickly to investigate all situations concerning the well-being of students, staff or visitors. Anderson High School has taken appropriate disciplinary action against the student, and law enforcement will take any legal action they deem necessary,” the district’s statement read.

>> Area school district official accused of sex crime involving a student resigns from district

The school district did not provide any additional information due to the ongoing investigation.

Our media partners reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the video and its contents, but have not heard back.

©2024 Cox Media Group