Ohio cities can apply for funding to reduce salt pollution on roads this winter

Ohio cites can now apply for funding to protect drivers and the environment this winter.

Both Governor Mike DeWine and Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio Environment Protection Agency (EPA) have announced $1 million in funding is available to help local communities to salt Ohio roads.

The goal is to prevent oversalting the roads and reducing the amount of run off into Ohio’s streams, rivers, and lakes.

“Road salt plays an incredibly important role in road safety, but we must also consider the impact of this salt on the quality of Ohio’s water,” said Governor DeWine in a statement. “This program will help local communities apply salt in a way that effectively treats slippery roads while also reducing the amount of salt that runs off the roads and into the water.”

The Ohio EPA says salt runoff is toxic to aquatic life and can pollute drinking water.

