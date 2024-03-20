Ohio awarded federal grant for construction of chip manufacturing plant

OHIO — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that Ohio has been awarded a federal grant for the construction of a chip manufacturing plant in Licking County.

Intel is expected to receive up to $8.5 billion in direct grant funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. Chips and Science Act for U.S. projects, according to a spokesperson.

This includes billions coming to Ohio where Intel is investing more than $28 billion to construct two new leading-edge factories in New Albany and create 3,000 full-time jobs and more than 7,000 construction jobs.

“Intel’s commitment to building semiconductor chips in Ohio is adding tens of thousands of new direct and indirect jobs right here in Ohio - the heart of the Silicon Heartland,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s announcement is proof that the CHIPS Act is paying dividends for Ohioans. Semiconductor chips are the building blocks that power today’s economy, and it is imperative that we produce chips on American soil in order to strengthen our national security and help fuel economic growth.”

Senator Sherrod Brown also released a statement praising the move Wednesday morning.

“This investment is vital to completing the Intel project, and it’s why we wrote the CHIPS Act – to make Ohio a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” he said. “Today’s announcement is a major step forward in our work to create thousands of good-paying jobs, strengthen our supply chains, and bring manufacturing of this crucial technology back where it belongs: Ohio.

