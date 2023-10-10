New taxi service company coming to CVG as travelers feel unsafe, confused

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Airports around the country typically have taxi services available to travelers, but the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport doesn’t have a consistent service to offer those coming or going, our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

Ariel Lusco just traveled back to Cincinnati and wanted to take a taxi home, but noticed something that left her feeling unsafe.

“I thought it was a little weird because there was no meter. I didn’t see his license posted anywhere,” Lusco said.

After she realized there wasn’t a meter, or a license posted, she decided to get out of the car, WCPO reported.

“He was very polite… He did let me get out of the car no problem,” she said.

Lusco was shocked by the price as the ride home cost $50 more than her usual fare.

15-year taxi driver Alpha Sao said each driver has their own company name and represents themselves.

“That’s why you cannot come to someone — even if I’m an older driver here, I cannot come to him and say ‘hey don’t charge the customers this’ because I’m not responsible, I’m not his manager and I’m not his supervisor,” Sao said.

CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said in a statement that taxi services are provided by “multiple independent drivers with Commonwealth of Kentucky Taxi Licenses who are also permitted under annual license agreements by CVG.”

The statement continued and said since COVID-19, no single entity could manage the full operation at the airport. This has resulted in companies that now exist.

Lusco said the situation made her feel unsafe and was confusing.

Each driver drives their own car and charges a different rate, Sao said.

He added that Lusco hasn’t been the only passenger who has been confused and felt unsafe.

“When the customers come out, most of the time they get lost. Sometimes they come here, they see drivers, the drivers doesn’t look like an assigned taxi, doesn’t look like a taxi — some cars are white, another black ... so they are confused, and they are scared,” Sao said.

Kershner said taxi drivers with a yellow CVG sticker are allowed to operate there, and if there is no sticker, they shouldn’t be there.

But, the days of independent drivers at CVG are coming to an end, Kershner said.

“In an effort to improve service and set standards for the on-demand taxi operation, CVG has decided to partner with one entity to manage everything including the fleet of vehicles, rates, a smartphone app to book trips, and more. Last month, our Board approved a contract to have a single taxi company, zTrip, manage this operation and that will go into effect in early December,” Kershner said.

Taxi drivers like Sao said he is excited for zTrip to come in and help with the signage and regulations, WCPO reported.

He hopes the company takes the time to get to know the pre-existing drivers and their experiences.

“We work hard, we try to make money to put some bread on the table for our family and the customers they come here to get transported,” Sao said.

A list of CVG’s taxi-cab providers can be found here.

