Multiple people shot in Cincinnati restaurant

CINCINNATI — At least two people were shot inside a restaurant in Cincinnati early Sunday morning.

Our news partners at WCPO reported that police responded to Clutch, a restaurant in the 1100 block of Vine Street around 1:30 a.m.

The restaurant is located in the Over-The-Rhine shopping district in Downtown Cincinnati.

>> 1 hospitalized, left two lanes blocked after crash on I-75

Officers on scene confirmed that multiple people were shot inside the restaurant but the exact number is not yet known.

The extent of injuries is also unknown at this time. It is unclear if a suspect has been identified yet.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information is available.

©2023 Cox Media Group