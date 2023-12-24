1 hospitalized, left two lanes blocked after crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital and the left two lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

Around 4:52 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to I-75 Southbound and U.S. 35 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

One person was transported to an area hospital with a shoulder injury. The left two lanes are blocked as crews work the scene.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.





