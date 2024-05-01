Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash involving a train in southern Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a train in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton Police said the crash took place along Ohio Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or State Route 127, between Sycamore Street and Pershing Ave, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police. Police said he was conscious and alert.

State Route 127 was shut down while police were investigating the crash, but it has since reopened.

Police have yet to release what caused the motorcyclist and train to crash.

