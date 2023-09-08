Memorial to take place today to honor Richmond K-9 officer nearly year after her death

RICHMOND — The City of Richmond will be holding a memorial to honor the life of a Richmond K-9 officer who died almost a year ago after being shot in the line of duty.

The vigil will be held for K-9 Officer Seara Burton starting at 6 p.m. tonight at 50 N 5th Street on the south steps of Richmond Municipal Building, the city announced on social media.

“Officer Burton was an exemplary officer,” said Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt. “She always put her duty first and served the community with passion. This vigil is an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of a truly remarkable officer.”

She suffered a severe head injury after being shot during a traffic stop on August 10, 2022.

Officer Burton passed away from her injuries on September 18.

Tonight’s vigil is expected to bring together the community to remember and honor Officer Burton’s life.

“It has been a difficult year as we’ve had to fully reconcile with the loss of K9 Officer Seara Burton,” said Richmond Mayor Dave Snow. “Seara’s legacy is unquestionable. She, her family, our Police Officers, and our City Team deserve this opportunity to gather and continue healing. I want to thank our amazing community for supporting us and lifting us through this loss.”

The city is inviting the entire community to honor Officer Burton’s memory.

