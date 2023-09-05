Memorial to be held to honor Richmond K-9 officer nearly year after her death

RICHMOND — A memorial will be held to honor the life of a Richmond K-9 officer who died almost a year ago after being shot in the line of duty.

A memorial for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. outside Richmond Municipal Building on North 5th Street, Burton’s mother Ami Miller announced on social media.

Burton was shot while responding to a traffic stop on Aug. 10, 2022.

After spending three weeks at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton’s injuries were described as “unrecoverable” and she was taken off life support on Sept. 1.

She died surrounded by family on Sept. 18.

"I hope to see everyone there to remember Seara, as a year has gone by. Let's make sure she is never forgotten," Miller wrote on social media.

















