Martini knocks 2 homers to send Reds to Opening Day victory over Nationals

CINCINNATI — Reds designated hitter Nick Martini hit two homeruns Thursday to carry Cincinnati to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Opening Day of the 2024 season.

Thursday marked the 33-year-old’s first Opening Day in the big leagues, mlb.com reported. He made his debut count with the two homers and five RBI to the delight of the sellout crowd of 44,030 at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on left fielder Spencer Steer’s one-out RBI single that scored Jake Fraley. Martini was up next. He sent

a 2-1 cutter from Nationals starter Josiah Gray into the right-field seats for a two-run homer.

Cincinnati rallied against Gray with one out in the bottom of the third as Steer hit an RBI double to score Fraley for a second time. Martini, the next batter, hit a curveball to right again. That made the score 7-0.

Nick Martini: The third Red since 1906 to hit multiple homers on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/zLrSQHIX0S — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 28, 2024

Martini is the third Red to hit two homers on Opening Day. Adam Dunn did it in 2007 and ‘05.

Martini was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 22. 2023. He hit six homers and knocked in 16 runs over 29 games and 79 plate appearances. Two of the homers were tying drives late in games that helped get important wins in a playoff chase.

“We’ve known this guy can hit,” manager David Bell said. “For it to all come out Opening Day, his first one, which is surprising or shocking if you think about it because this guy has been a good player for a long time. He’s always been able to hit. He’s worked incredibly hard for years, and he’s getting his opportunity now.”

After a day off Friday, the Reds continue their three-game series against the Nationals.

Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. on what will be Kids Opening Day featuring a pregame red carpet parade with players and mascots. Sunday’s game is set to start at 1:40 p.m. when the promotion for the day will be a Reds Sticker Sheet.





