Man seriously hurt after shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS — A man suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Columbus Friday night.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North High Street around 8:23 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The victim was found in an alley and transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Center.

Detectives told WBNS at the scene Friday night that the man is expected to be okay.

The shooting remains under investigation.

