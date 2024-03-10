Man dead after shooting outside of Ohio bowling alley

CLEVELAND — A man is dead after a shooting outside of an Ohio bowling alley.

The shooting occurred outside of Euphoria Lanes in Cleveland around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, WOIO reported.

Medical examiners identified the victim as 38-year-old Antwon Jones, of Cleveland.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said officers received a call in reference to “unknown trouble” at the scene, WOIO reported.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

