Man dead after motorcycle crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

Around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unite was dispatched to the 1700 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a fatal injury crash.

A 36-year-old male was riding a motorcycle southwest on Riverside Drive when he lost control and crashed into a wall.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.





