Man dead after falling down Ohio cliff, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Cuyahoga County — A 28-year-old man is dead after he reportedly fell down a cliff in Ohio Sunday morning, according to Cleveland TV stations WOIO-19 and WJW-8.

Around 11:25 a.m., Independence police and fire crews were called to the area beneath Rockside Road bridge in Cuyahoga County on reports that a man fell from a cliff.

Upon arrival, crews found Donel Clayton, 28, below the bridge, both stations reported.

Police and fire rescued Clayton and he was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

A short time later, Clayton died at the hospital, both stations reported.

A release from Independence police said Clayton succumbed to his injuries which stemmed from the apparent fall down the cliff.

Police are still investigating this incident.

