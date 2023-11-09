Man arrested after drugs, cash, guns recovered during drug task force warrant

BUTLER/HAMILTON COUNTIES — An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested following a task force search in Cincinnati this week.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Officer Undercover Narcotics Task Force (BURN) executed a search warrant at the 7300 block of Park Avenue in Cincinnati on Monday with the assistance of the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force (DART), the Butler County Sheriff’s office said.

Items seized from the residence included 343 grams of cocaine, over $11,000 in U.S. currency, a rifle, a shotgun, and three handguns, two were reported stolen.

Osay Penate, 44, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He has been charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

Osay Penate Mugshot Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office

