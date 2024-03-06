Man accused of walking nude at Ohio park; police ask for help identifying him

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are working to identify a man accused of walking nude at an Ohio park.

The incident happened at the Delhi Park, according to a social media post from the Delhi Township Police Department.

Police said the man went into a bathroom in the park and walked outside naked.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the police department at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Posted by Delhi Township Police Department on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

