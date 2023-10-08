Large police presence at Bogart’s following concert cancellation

CINCINNATI — Police responded to a popular music venue in Cincinnati Saturday night after a scheduled concert was canceled for unknown reasons and staff felt threatened by some concertgoers, our Cincinnati-based news partner WCPO reported.

>> What Ohioans should know about the upcoming November general election

Police responded to Bogart’s around 9:30 p.m., according to a police officer on scene. Saturday’s musical performance was scheduled to be artist Nocap and was set to begin at 8 p.m., according to the venue’s website.

At least a dozen Cincinnati police cars were stationed between Bogart’s and a nearby Kroger parking lot, WCPO reported.

>> Woman intentionally hits man with SUV in Xenia, police say

Police appeared to quickly have the situation under control. No injuries were reported according to police.









©2023 Cox Media Group