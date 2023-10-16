Indiana man captured by K9 after fleeing police

MUNCIE, Indiana — A man is in custody after an Indiana State Police K9 disarmed and apprehended him Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from the state police.

31-year-old Davion Cousins of Muncie was arrested after a short pursuit.

Around 10 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the Muncie area when he noticed a black Chevrolet Camaro with an equipment violation.

The sergeant attempted to begin a traffic stop, but Cousins reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit began, but a nearby trooper and his K9 Yana were able to assist, the spokesperson said.

Cousins attempted to evade police by driving through private residential yards, but the Camaro got stuck as the ground softened.

He got out of the car and continued to flee on foot, the spokesperson said.

Yana was then released to pursue Cousins. During this foot pursuit, Cousins turned around and pointed a firearm at the K9.

Yana caught up to Cousins and knocked him to the ground, which caused him to drop the firearm.

Indiana State Police provided a photo of the firearm where Yana’s bite marks can be seen.

Cousins was able to get back up and start running again, but Yana re-engaged and knocked him to the ground a second time.

This time, he did not get up and troopers took him into custody.

Cousins was transported to a hospital for medical clearance and was then taken to Delaware County Jail.

He has been preliminarily charged with a slew of felonies and misdemeanors; those include:

Resisting law enforcement causing injury

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Operating a vehicle while impaired causing endangerment

Possession of marijuana

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Failure to identify

Cousins bond is currently at $20,000, according to the Deleware County Sheriff’s Office.

