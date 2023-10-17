Indiana college president announces retirement after this school year

RICHMOND, IN — An Indiana college president has announced she will retire at the end of the academic year.

>>Milton-Union school board still says ‘no comment’ after heated exchange with parents at meeting

Anne Houtman, Earlham College President, announced she will retire from the Richmond college after the 2023-24 academic year, the institution announced Monday.

She has served as the college’s 20th president since 2019 and was the first woman to lead the institution.

“Serving as Earlham’s president has been the most significant honor and joy of my career,” Houtman said in a letter. “I feel very proud of all that we have accomplished at Earlham and am confident that Earlham is in a better place now than when I arrived. I am certain that Earlham will be able to bring in a very strong 21st president in large measure because of all the hard work we have accomplished together over these years.”

Houtman says she plans to remain in the Richmond area during retirement and will do scholarly projects she put on hold after assuming the presidency.

Earlham’s Board of Trustees announced a new search for a new president will start in the coming weeks.

©2023 Cox Media Group