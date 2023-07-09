Homicide investigation begins as dead body found during ‘suspicious fire’ call in central Ohio

COLUMBUS — A dead body was found after authorities received a call about a “suspicious fire” in Columbus Saturday overnight.

>> TRENDING: 6 men break into victim’s Dayton home, shoots victim twice in back

Columbus Police were initially called to the 1600 block of South High Street, in Columbus’s South Side, at around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a “suspicious fire,” a spokesperson for the department told WBNS.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male dead body in the woods rather than the first reported fire.

The homicide unit of Columbus Police began an investigation into the body’s discovery. No further information was released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Westfall at 614-645-4221 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

© 2023 Cox Media Group