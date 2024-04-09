Fire truck overturns, shuts down Ohio roadway

CINCINNATI — An road in Cincinnati was shut down after a fire truck flipped on its side, Monday morning.

Firefighters were responding to a structure fire when their truck flipped after they had weaved in and out of traffic, WXIX-19 reported.

>> Man pleads guilty, receives sentence for murder of meat market owner

Glenway Ave in West Price Hill was closed between Schiff Avenue and Rapid Run Road during the investigation, WLWT-5 reported.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flager with the Cincinnati Fire Department said that there were four firefighters inside the truck but no one was injured, WXIX-19 reported.









©2024 Cox Media Group