Filming underway for Sylvester Stallone movie in Ohio

OXFORD — Actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone could be spotted in Ohio during his latest project.

Filming for the action movie “Alarum” is underway in Oxford, just outside of Cincinnati, multiple media outlets have reported.

>> Photos: Sylvester Stallone through the years

According to the Oxford Observer, filming will continue through March 2.

The movie began filming earlier this week at Hueston Woods State Park, WJW reported.

In a campus announcement, Miami University officials said parking spaces in the uptown area will be unavailable on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 28, due to the filming of the movie.

>> Local university mourns loss of first-year student

The city said businesses will remain open during filming, but short delays can be expected getting to and from them, the university said.

The synopsis of the film is as follows, according to the Observer:

“After the CIA discovers the whereabouts of two rogue spies, who have not only gone off-grid but have become husband and wife, all hell is unleashed on their winter honeymoon cabin resort in the woods by a consortium of international spy organizations who are after a ‘flight pill’ aka a hard drive, and all whom suspect the two may have joined a worldwide network of rogue spies known as Alarum.”

Details on when the film will be released have not been made available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Through the years American actors Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire embrace in a headshot still from the film, 'Rocky,' directed by John G. Avildsen, 1976. Stallone's face is bruised. (Photo by United Artists/Authenticated News/Courtesy of Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group