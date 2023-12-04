DHL Teamsters vote to authorize strike at CVG Airport

HEBRON, KY — DHL Teamsters voted to authorize a strike Sunday at CVG Airport.

>>‘SWAT showed up;’ People react after 1 arrested from Huber Heights standoff

They said the vote to authorize a strike does not mean a strike is on yet, according to CBS affiliate WKRC in Cincinnati.

“We feel that there has been plenty of time for all of this to happen and the company just continues to slow-walk us through the process,” said Local 100 President Bill Davis.

A DHL spokesperson issued a statement saying the vote to strike was “fully anticipated” and the company is “fully prepared,” according to our news partner WCPO.

“We have consistently sought to bargain in good faith and to find constructive solutions at the negotiating table,” the spokesperson said.

The company says it is activating part of its contingency plan while negotiations continue, both WKRC and WCPO report.

It includes adding extra staff and temporarily moving flights away from CVG to other locations.

Negotiations between DHL and the union are expected to continue Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group