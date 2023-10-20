Cincinnati Zoo worker hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake

CINCINNATI — A woman is hospitalized after being bitten by a venomous snake Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo.

>>Firefighters respond after previously damaged Springfield house catches fire again

Cincinnati medics were called to the zoo after someone was bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The snake is the largest rattlesnake in the world and the largest venomous snake in the world, the zoo’s website said.

The Cincinnati Zoo said the woman was an employee and the bite happened in “a behind-the-scenes area” where no visitors were ever at risk, in a statement to WCPO.

Medics transported the victim to UC Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The zoo added no anti-venom was needed after she was medically assessed, according to WCPO.

©2023 Cox Media Group