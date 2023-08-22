Cincinnati woman kidnapped, found dead in vehicle in Tennessee; Suspected killer found with her

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman was found dead inside her own vehicle in another state after reportedly being kidnapped last week.

Officers were called out to the 2800 block of Temple Ave. on Friday on reports of shots fire in the area, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department. When they got on the scene, they found “evidence of a shooting and a possible kidnapping.”

>> Mercer Co. school’s football coach suspended after ‘unprofessional language’

Investigators said the victim, a 36-year-old woman, might have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle that was taken. Our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati identified the victim yesterday as Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch.

Lynch’s vehicle was found in Tennessee Saturday. After being led on a multi-county chase, officers arrested a man that was found inside the vehicle next to her dead body in Cheatham County, which is near Nashville, WCPO reported.

>> Customs seize 100 shipments of fake professional sports merch in Cincinnati

That man, 32-year-old Lance Miller, of Abbott, Texas, was charged with murder and kidnapping. Online jail records indicate he remains in Tennessee and is booked in the Wilson County Corrections facility where he’s facing additional charges, including evading arrest and abuse of a corpse.

It’s unknown at this time if Lynch and Miller were known to each other.

Lance Miller (Wilson County Sheriffs Office)

© 2023 Cox Media Group