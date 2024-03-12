Charges dropped against man involved in statewide Amber Alert; 1-year-old girl, teen mother safe

WEST CHESTER — The man accused of taking a 17-year-old and her one-year-old daughter, prompting a statewide Amber Alert will not face charges.

West Chester Police confirmed that charges against Bayron Tejeda will be nullified.

“Due to discrepancies found in Maoly Herrera’s status as a juvenile, Tejeda’s unknowingly interfering with custody, and his cooperation after the facts, WCPD consulted with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, and determined charges against Bayron Tejeda will be nullified,” the department’s public information officer confirmed.

As News Center 7 originally reported, an Amber Alert was issued on Monday morning for both Sara Herrera, 1, and her mother, Maoly Herrera, 17, after they were taken from their foster home in West Chester.

They were believed to be with the child’s father, 22-year-old Tejada.

Members of the U.S. Marshals led the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task (NOVFTF), along with the Akron Police Department, and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) recovered both Sara and Maoly, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

