Bengals fan facing charges after video of head-butting another fan Sunday goes viral

CINCINNATI — A man is facing charges after a cell phone video shows him head-butting another man at the Cincinnati Bengals game Sunday.

Andrew Giordano, 25, has been identified by Hamilton County Sheriff’s as the man in a “widely distributed video” that shows him headbutting another fan and knocking him to the ground, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The incident happened despite multiple security guards and law enforcement attempting to hold him back.

He was reportedly fighting with someone at the game around 3 p.m. Sunday but it’s unclear if the head-butt victim was involved in the fight, officers tell WCPO.

Giordano is facing misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault.

