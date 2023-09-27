5 hurt after being hit by car at UAW picket line at Michigan GM plant

SWARTZ CREEK, MI — Five United Auto Workers are recovering after they were hit by a car while on the picket line Tuesday.

>>RELATED: Biden joins United Auto Workers picket line

The UAW workers were picketing at the General Motors processing center in Swartz Creek, Michigan, according to CBS affiliate WNEM.

“Three people in either a dark blue or a black HHR or possibly PT Cruiser came out of the building, out 70 yards and was driving at a high rate of speed, hit their break really quick and kept going,” said Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D Director. “Ran over five people and sent two to the hospital and three with other injuries.”

>>UAW strike continues for 10th day, could impact some car repairs

Metro Police Chief Matt Bades said employees from the plant were trying to leave and picketers were blocking the driveway, he told WNEM.

UAW leadership said that was not true and believed the driver intentionally struck their members.

They added this incident will not stop strikers from picketing.

No word yet if any arrests have been made.

>>RELATED: The UAW strike is growing. What you need to know as more auto workers join the union’s walkouts

Workers at a trio of GM, Stellantis, and Ford plants walked off the job on Sept. 15.

On Friday, Shawn Fain, UAW President, called on employees at 38 additional GM and Stellantis plants across 20 states to join the strike.

Fain said last week that negotiators had made “some real progress at Ford.”

He urged GM and Stellantis officials to “come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer.”

>>RELATED: UAW strike expands to 38 more GM, Stellantis plants in 20 states

President Biden joined the picket line Tuesday one day before former President Donald Trump is set to visit striking workers in Michigan, The Associated Press reported.

Union officials are negotiating to get employees more pay and better benefits.

Automakers have argued that they can’t afford to meet UAW’s demands.

©2023 Cox Media Group