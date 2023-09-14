2 women dead, 1 hurt following shooting near Ohio pub

COLUMBUS — Two women are dead, and one person is hurt following a shooting near a pub in Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus Police Officers were dispatched just before 11:40 p.m. to the 1500 block of South High Street between the Hungarian Village and Merion Village neighborhoods, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Officers say one woman died at the scene while a second victim died at the hospital.

A third shooting victim was critically hurt, but their condition is improving, WBNS says.

The shooting remains under investigation.

