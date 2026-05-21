Soggy pattern ready to return

DAYTON, Oh — The Miami Valley is about to enter a very wet stretch of weather. Each day out of the next seven brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is a pattern that may even persist past the 7-day forecast.

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The general idea over the next 7 days is that we’ll have persistent southwest flow aloft over the area. That’s what will supply us with the moisture. At the same time, several disturbances in the atmosphere will move across and interact with that moisture. The result will be waves of showers and storms.

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The next chance arrives tomorrow. Rain will be widespread, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. With each of these chances, severe weather doesn’t look like a big risk. The main concern will be repeated heavy rainfall.

Storm Center 7 Interactive Radar

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